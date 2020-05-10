Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) Position Increased by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Humana were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HUM. Baxter Bros Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Humana by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 31,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,429,000 after purchasing an additional 11,945 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Humana by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 210,993 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,276,000 after purchasing an additional 8,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sabal Trust CO purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter worth approximately $270,000. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Humana alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HUM shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Humana from $321.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Humana from $405.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $424.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $396.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Humana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.74.

Shares of HUM stock opened at $377.50 on Friday. Humana Inc has a 12 month low of $208.25 and a 12 month high of $392.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $327.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $339.02. The company has a market cap of $49.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.91.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.56. Humana had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $18.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Humana Inc will post 18.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Humana’s payout ratio is 13.99%.

In other news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.19, for a total value of $1,485,902.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Further Reading: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.