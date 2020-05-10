Sigma Planning Corp Has $568,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 48.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,927 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCZ. Peak Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 9,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 11,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Asset Planning Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 15,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Courage Miller Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 5,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $49.88 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $37.73 and a 1 year high of $62.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.16 and a 200-day moving average of $56.11.

