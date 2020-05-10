Sigma Planning Corp Decreases Stock Position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its holdings in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,330 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 0.07% of Dycom Industries worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Dycom Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 211.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 383.1% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,546 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CA Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Dycom Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DY shares. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Dycom Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Vertical Group assumed coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Thursday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $49.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Dycom Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

Shares of DY stock opened at $31.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $991.45 million, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.41. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.24 and a 1-year high of $60.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.57.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $737.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.53 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 1.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Analysts expect that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dycom Industries Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

