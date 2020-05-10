Sigma Planning Corp Acquires Shares of 14,895 Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 14,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VDE opened at $51.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.14. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $30.03 and a 52-week high of $87.23.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

