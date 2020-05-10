Sigma Planning Corp Has $581,000 Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 56.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,233 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,853,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,160,000 after buying an additional 605,866 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 2,131,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,475,000 after purchasing an additional 494,292 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,953,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,847,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,099,000 after purchasing an additional 299,993 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 190.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,763,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,507 shares during the period.

Separately, ValuEngine raised iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHV opened at $110.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.93 and its 200-day moving average is $110.66. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $110.03 and a 1 year high of $112.99.

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

