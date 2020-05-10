Sigma Planning Corp Has $604,000 Holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,539 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,872 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 30,025 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,019 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 54,481 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

MMP opened at $42.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $22.02 and a 1 year high of $67.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.33.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $782.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.67 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 43.14% and a net margin of 38.20%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $1.028 dividend. This is a positive change from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.57%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 86.34%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MMP shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $66.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks raised Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Magellan Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.29.

In related news, SVP Jeff R. Selvidge sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total value of $151,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James R. Montague sold 1,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $116,070.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,334,023.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

