Sigma Planning Corp Has $585,000 Position in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its position in shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 44.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,819 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PRU. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Global Financial Private Capital Inc boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 4,312.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc now owns 353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 65.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PRU. Royal Bank of Canada cut Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Piper Sandler cut Prudential Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Prudential Financial from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley reduced their price target on Prudential Financial from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.71.

PRU opened at $58.98 on Friday. Prudential Financial Inc has a 12-month low of $38.62 and a 12-month high of $103.56. The stock has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.21 and a 200-day moving average of $80.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.52). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $13.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Prudential Financial Inc will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert Falzon sold 39,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total transaction of $3,833,297.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,396 shares in the company, valued at $8,235,590.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Baltimore, Jr. bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $95.82 per share, for a total transaction of $47,910.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,910. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,344 shares of company stock valued at $8,335,072. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

