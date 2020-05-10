Sigma Planning Corp Sells 24,318 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT) by 50.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,318 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 0.53% of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smith Salley & Associates grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 15,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,821,000. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,370,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FMAT opened at $28.67 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $34.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.64 and its 200 day moving average is $30.92.

