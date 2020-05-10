Sigma Planning Corp Reduces Position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,952 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned 0.10% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FDIS. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,877,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,107,000 after acquiring an additional 662,177 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,159,000. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,948,000. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,007,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 498,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,031,000 after buying an additional 50,416 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF stock opened at $46.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.67. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 1-year low of $31.21 and a 1-year high of $52.34.

