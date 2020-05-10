Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Purchased by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 30.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,643 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,932 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Valero Energy news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.31 per share, with a total value of $2,128,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 100,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,743,962.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $101.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Valero Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.55.

VLO opened at $65.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $25.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.59 and a beta of 1.96. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $31.00 and a 52-week high of $101.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.32.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.22 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.77%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

