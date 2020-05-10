First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp cut its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) by 90.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,343 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 0.06% of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 112.1% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 16,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 8,876 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $560,000. Intl Fcstone Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 6,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $5,648,000.

Get First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF stock opened at $75.39 on Friday. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $53.10 and a 52 week high of $88.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.25.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

Featured Article: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.