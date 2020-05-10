Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) Shares Bought by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,842 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BK. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at about $456,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 17,406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 11,453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 51,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares in the last quarter. 84.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $35.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.43 and a 200-day moving average of $43.58. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 52 week low of $26.40 and a 52 week high of $51.60.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 21.60%. The business’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.85%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BK. Evercore ISI raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Buckingham Research dropped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.17.

In related news, VP Bridget E. Engle sold 37,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $1,422,874.89. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 100,160 shares in the company, valued at $3,759,004.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 197,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $6,969,452.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

