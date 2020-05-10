Sigma Planning Corp Buys 8,632 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 24.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,632 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 167,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 5,414,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,953,000 after purchasing an additional 157,909 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 521,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,845,000 after buying an additional 76,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, G&S Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PHYS opened at $13.77 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $10.12 and a twelve month high of $14.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.56.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is a closed end investment trust, which engages in the investments and holding substantially all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its objective is to provides a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors. The company was founded on August 28, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

