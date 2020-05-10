Sigma Planning Corp Sells 379 Shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its position in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,419 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 379 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Baxter International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in Baxter International during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Baxter International during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Baxter International in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Baxter International alerts:

In other Baxter International news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,320 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.64, for a total value of $344,044.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,709,193.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sean Martin purchased 9,780 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $82.19 per share, for a total transaction of $803,818.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 39,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,246,833.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Baxter International stock opened at $88.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.84. Baxter International Inc has a 1-year low of $69.10 and a 1-year high of $95.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 22.70%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This is a boost from Baxter International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.59%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BAX shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Baxter International from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Baxter International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.90.

Baxter International Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

Featured Story: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.