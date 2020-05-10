Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) Stock Position Boosted by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 233.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 47,956 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $2,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 144.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FBHS shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $78.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fortune Brands Home & Security presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.92.

NYSE FBHS opened at $56.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a 52-week low of $33.90 and a 52-week high of $73.28.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

In related news, Chairman Christopher J. Klein sold 89,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.56, for a total transaction of $6,418,932.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

Recommended Story: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.