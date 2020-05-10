Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $3.07 Million Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 222.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 65,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,542 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $3,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EMN. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 38.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 82.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on EMN. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $94.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on Eastman Chemical from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $76.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet lowered Eastman Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eastman Chemical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.11.

Shares of EMN opened at $62.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $34.44 and a 1 year high of $83.99.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 37.03%.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

