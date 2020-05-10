Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Position Trimmed by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 27.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 59,364 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.24% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $3,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.20.

Shares of KLIC opened at $23.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 35.06 and a beta of 1.30. Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.91 and a 52-week high of $28.66.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $150.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.30 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 5.47%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.35%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells a line of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.