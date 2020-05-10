Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys Shares of 141,640 Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 141,640 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,369,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.36% of Boise Cascade as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Boise Cascade in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Boise Cascade by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,848 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in Boise Cascade in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Boise Cascade by 436.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 109.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,820 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on BCC. TheStreet downgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.75.

NYSE:BCC opened at $32.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.22. Boise Cascade Co has a twelve month low of $20.08 and a twelve month high of $41.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 2.24.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.15). Boise Cascade had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Boise Cascade Co will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

