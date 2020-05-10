Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Receives Buy Rating from Cowen

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Cowen in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $225.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 71.40% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $192.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.32.

NYSE:MSI opened at $131.27 on Friday. Motorola Solutions has a 52 week low of $120.77 and a 52 week high of $187.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $143.39 and a 200 day moving average of $162.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.70.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.21. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 11.60% and a negative return on equity of 147.35%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.33, for a total transaction of $130,842.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $189,036.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 157,088 shares of company stock worth $28,987,460. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $266,399,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 291.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 879,327 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $141,694,000 after buying an additional 654,492 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,541,973 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $249,450,000 after buying an additional 516,458 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 203.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 630,703 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $101,631,000 after buying an additional 422,625 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,092,249 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,182,000 after buying an additional 367,304 shares during the period. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

