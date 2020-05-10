Electromed (ELMD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.55 million for the quarter.

Shares of ELMD opened at $15.51 on Friday. Electromed has a 12-month low of $4.75 and a 12-month high of $16.37.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Electromed from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

Electromed Company Profile

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment to patients with compromised pulmonary function; and SmartVest SQL System that provides advanced generator programmability and an enhanced pause feature with save, lock, and restore functionality.

