Ballantyne Strong (BTN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ballantyne Strong (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 12th. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ballantyne Strong (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.13 million for the quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN:BTN opened at $1.56 on Friday. Ballantyne Strong has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $3.58.

Ballantyne Strong, Inc designs, integrates, and installs technology solutions for the cinema, retail, financial, advertising, and government markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Strong Cinema, Convergent, and Strong Outdoor. The Cinema segment provides audio-visual products and accessories, such as digital projectors, projection screens, servers, library management systems, menu boards, flat panel displays, and sound systems, as well as network monitoring and on-site service for cinema equipment.

