Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Receives “Buy” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $153.00 to $119.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.38.

DIS opened at $109.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.94. Walt Disney has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.20 and its 200 day moving average is $128.52. The stock has a market cap of $190.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.08.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walt Disney will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,297,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 496,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $71,747,000 after purchasing an additional 63,786 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,451 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $507,000. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,883 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 64.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

