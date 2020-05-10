Zymeworks’ (ZYME) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Paradigm Capital

Posted by on May 10th, 2020

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Paradigm Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $51.00 target price on the stock. Paradigm Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 43.70% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Zymeworks from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Zymeworks in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.67.

NYSE:ZYME opened at $35.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 1.18. Zymeworks has a 52-week low of $16.80 and a 52-week high of $52.75.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.51. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 54.97% and a negative net margin of 629.37%. The firm had revenue of $8.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.78 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zymeworks will post -4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZYME. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Zymeworks during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 333.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast and gastric cancer; ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical stage for treating breast and gastric cancers, and solid tumors.

