Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Maxim Group

Research analysts at Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 226.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.58.

Get Lineage Cell Therapeutics alerts:

Lineage Cell Therapeutics stock opened at $0.92 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.98. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $1.67.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.93 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCTX. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Defender Capital LLC. lifted its position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 3,977,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 183,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,797,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 24,016 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 119.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 18,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidates include OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa multicenter trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Story: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for Lineage Cell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lineage Cell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.