FlexShopper’s (FPAY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Maxim Group

Posted by on May 10th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Maxim Group in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $3.50 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Maxim Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 224.07% from the company’s current price.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded FlexShopper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th.

Shares of FPAY stock opened at $1.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.89. FlexShopper has a twelve month low of $0.78 and a twelve month high of $3.22. The company has a market capitalization of $23.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 0.82.

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.07). FlexShopper had a net margin of 0.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.98%. The company had revenue of $24.84 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Howard Dvorkin acquired 195,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.02 per share, with a total value of $393,944.44. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 294,484 shares of company stock worth $515,483. Company insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its holdings in FlexShopper by 183.9% in the first quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 75,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 48,632 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FlexShopper in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FlexShopper by 9.1% in the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,234,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 102,550 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FlexShopper by 62.0% in the first quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 405,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 155,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FlexShopper in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 13.52% of the company’s stock.

About FlexShopper

FlexShopper, Inc, through its wholly owned subsidiary, FlexShopper, LLC operates as an online lease-to-own (LTO) retailer and LTO payment solution provider. The company provides residential furniture, consumer electronics, computers, appliances, household accessories, and various other durable goods to consumers on a LTO basis to consumers of third-party retailers and e-tailers.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShopper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShopper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Motorola Solutions Receives Buy Rating from Cowen
Motorola Solutions Receives Buy Rating from Cowen
Electromed Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday
Electromed Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday
Ballantyne Strong Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday
Ballantyne Strong Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday
Walt Disney Receives “Buy” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Walt Disney Receives “Buy” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Zymeworks’ “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Paradigm Capital
Zymeworks’ “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Paradigm Capital
Lineage Cell Therapeutics Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Maxim Group
Lineage Cell Therapeutics Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Maxim Group


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report