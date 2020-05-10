FlexShopper’s (FPAY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Maxim Group

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Maxim Group in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $3.50 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Maxim Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 224.07% from the company’s current price.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded FlexShopper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th.

Shares of FPAY stock opened at $1.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.89. FlexShopper has a twelve month low of $0.78 and a twelve month high of $3.22. The company has a market capitalization of $23.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 0.82.

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.07). FlexShopper had a net margin of 0.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.98%. The company had revenue of $24.84 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Howard Dvorkin acquired 195,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.02 per share, with a total value of $393,944.44. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 294,484 shares of company stock worth $515,483. Company insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its holdings in FlexShopper by 183.9% in the first quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 75,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 48,632 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FlexShopper in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FlexShopper by 9.1% in the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,234,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 102,550 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FlexShopper by 62.0% in the first quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 405,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 155,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FlexShopper in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 13.52% of the company’s stock.

About FlexShopper

FlexShopper, Inc, through its wholly owned subsidiary, FlexShopper, LLC operates as an online lease-to-own (LTO) retailer and LTO payment solution provider. The company provides residential furniture, consumer electronics, computers, appliances, household accessories, and various other durable goods to consumers on a LTO basis to consumers of third-party retailers and e-tailers.

