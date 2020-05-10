Vantage Drilling (VTGDF) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Vantage Drilling (OTCMKTS:VTGDF) is scheduled to post its Q1 2020 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 12th.

Vantage Drilling (OTCMKTS:VTGDF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The offshore driller reported ($8.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vantage Drilling had a net margin of 59.90% and a return on equity of 123.82%. The firm had revenue of $49.27 million during the quarter.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VTGDF opened at $0.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Vantage Drilling has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.05.

Vantage Drilling Company, through its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services in the United States and internationally. It offers drilling units, related equipment, and work crews under contract to drill oil and natural gas wells. The company also provides construction supervision and operations management services for drilling units owned by others.

