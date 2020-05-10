AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Maxim Group

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Maxim Group in a research report issued on Saturday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $79.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Maxim Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 57.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ALRM. ValuEngine upgraded AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut AlarmCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Imperial Capital raised their price objective on AlarmCom from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub upgraded AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of AlarmCom in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.78.

AlarmCom stock opened at $50.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.75 and a 200-day moving average of $43.90. AlarmCom has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $70.52.

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $151.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.13 million. AlarmCom had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 9.84%. The business’s revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AlarmCom will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Vii Lp Tcv sold 75,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $3,463,910.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 4,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $176,394.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,493 shares in the company, valued at $10,114,940.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,709 shares of company stock worth $6,691,327 over the last ninety days. 26.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALRM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AlarmCom during the 4th quarter worth about $30,099,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AlarmCom during the 1st quarter worth about $19,628,000. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AlarmCom by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,524,386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,503,000 after purchasing an additional 321,796 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of AlarmCom by 323,590.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297,795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,327,000 after purchasing an additional 297,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AlarmCom by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 5,239,979 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $203,888,000 after purchasing an additional 254,276 shares in the last quarter. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

