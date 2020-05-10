TELA Bio (TELA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 12th. Analysts expect TELA Bio to post earnings of ($0.54) per share for the quarter. TELA Bio has set its Q1 2020

IntraDay guidance at EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 27th. The company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $4.86 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect TELA Bio to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TELA Bio stock opened at $11.87 on Friday. TELA Bio has a 52 week low of $5.25 and a 52 week high of $18.88. The company has a quick ratio of 8.90, a current ratio of 9.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.72. The stock has a market cap of $142.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TELA Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TELA Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.17.

About TELA Bio

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. It offers reinforced tissue matrix products for a variety of reconstruction procedures, including hernia repair, abdominal wall reconstruction, and plastic and reconstructive surgery.

