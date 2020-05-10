Maxim Group Initiates Coverage on Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Analysts at Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) in a research note issued on Saturday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Maxim Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 56.07% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a report on Thursday, March 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Coherus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Coherus Biosciences from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Coherus Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of CHRS stock opened at $17.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 2.05. Coherus Biosciences has a one year low of $10.86 and a one year high of $23.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.90.

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $116.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.25 million. Coherus Biosciences had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 302.63%. Equities research analysts expect that Coherus Biosciences will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 5,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $87,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 3,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $70,540.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,309 shares of company stock valued at $235,940. 15.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 244.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 378.7% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Coherus Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

