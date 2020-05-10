Scorpio Bulkers (SALT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($3.10) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Scorpio Bulkers stock opened at $20.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.20 and a 200-day moving average of $7.41. The firm has a market cap of $136.49 million, a P/E ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.49. Scorpio Bulkers has a 1-year low of $16.80 and a 1-year high of $77.80.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SALT shares. Fearnley Fonds lowered shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Scorpio Bulkers from $90.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Scorpio Bulkers from $65.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.17.

Scorpio Bulkers Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. The company owns and operates 55 vessels, including 54 wholly-owned or finance leased drybulk vessels comprising 17 Kamsarmax vessels and 37 Ultramax vessels; and 1 time chartered-in Ultramax vessel.

