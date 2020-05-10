zooplus (ETR:ZO1) Sets New 12-Month High at $135.80

Shares of zooplus AG (ETR:ZO1) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as €135.80 ($157.91) and last traded at €130.00 ($151.16), with a volume of 5115 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €136.00 ($158.14).

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($81.40) price objective on zooplus and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €52.00 ($60.47) target price on zooplus and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Warburg Research set a €82.00 ($95.35) target price on zooplus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($116.28) target price on zooplus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Commerzbank set a €106.00 ($123.26) target price on zooplus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €103.25 ($120.06).

Get zooplus alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of €107.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of €93.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $914.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.61.

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer for pet products. The company offers pet food, including wet and dry food, and food supplements under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Rocco, Cosma, and Smilla brands, as well as under the Lukullus, Purizon, MyStar, Tigerino, and other private brands; and accessories, such as scratching posts, dog beds and baskets, and toys.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for zooplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for zooplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.