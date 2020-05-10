Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $51.50

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $51.50 and last traded at $50.08, with a volume of 19151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.61.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Datadog from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Datadog in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Datadog from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Datadog from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.31.

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -344.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 4.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.41.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $113.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.22 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Datadog will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total transaction of $518,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 241,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,337,158.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 54,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $1,928,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,928,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,619,374 shares of company stock valued at $67,845,720 over the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter worth $234,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter worth $145,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Datadog in the 4th quarter worth about $825,000. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Datadog in the 4th quarter worth about $1,098,000. 18.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

