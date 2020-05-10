Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) Given “Buy” Rating at Chardan Capital

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Chardan Capital in a report issued on Saturday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $5.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 99.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Solid Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Nomura decreased their price target on shares of Solid Biosciences from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Solid Biosciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.33.

Shares of SLDB stock opened at $2.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.14. Solid Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.96 and a 1 year high of $13.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.72.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.04). Equities research analysts anticipate that Solid Biosciences will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 14.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 10,515 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 275,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 45,465 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 79.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 58,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 25,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 4,090 shares during the last quarter. 57.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Solid Biosciences Company Profile

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in identifying and developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, an adeno-associated viral vector-mediated gene transfer, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to restore functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

