PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Maxim Group

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Maxim Group in a note issued to investors on Saturday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $12.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 55.44% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PAYS. BidaskClub upgraded PaySign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of PaySign in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded PaySign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PaySign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of PaySign in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

NASDAQ:PAYS opened at $7.72 on Friday. PaySign has a 1-year low of $3.63 and a 1-year high of $18.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.39 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.77.

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). PaySign had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 50.16%. The company had revenue of $9.77 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that PaySign will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of PaySign during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of PaySign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in PaySign in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in PaySign by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in PaySign in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. 30.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PaySign

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card programs and processing services under the PaySign brand to corporations, government agencies, universities, and other organizations. The company offers various services, including transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary card-processing platform.

