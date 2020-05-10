Opiant Pharmaceuticals (OPNT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Posted by on May 10th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.11). Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.61% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $7.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 million. On average, analysts expect Opiant Pharmaceuticals to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of OPNT stock opened at $11.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.00 and a current ratio of 7.00. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $8.05 and a twelve month high of $18.23. The company has a market capitalization of $50.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.86.

Several brokerages have commented on OPNT. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops pharmacological treatments for substance use, addictive and eating disorders. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes treatments for eating disorders, including bulimia nervosa and binge eating disorders, alcohol use disorders, a long term treatment to prevent relapse for patients with opioid use disorders, cocaine use disorders, and a heroin vaccine.

See Also: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing

Earnings History for Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT)

Receive News & Ratings for Opiant Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opiant Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Motorola Solutions Receives Buy Rating from Cowen
Motorola Solutions Receives Buy Rating from Cowen
Electromed Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday
Electromed Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday
Ballantyne Strong Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday
Ballantyne Strong Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday
Walt Disney Receives “Buy” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Walt Disney Receives “Buy” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Zymeworks’ “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Paradigm Capital
Zymeworks’ “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Paradigm Capital
Lineage Cell Therapeutics Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Maxim Group
Lineage Cell Therapeutics Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Maxim Group


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report