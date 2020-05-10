Opiant Pharmaceuticals (OPNT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.11). Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.61% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $7.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 million. On average, analysts expect Opiant Pharmaceuticals to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of OPNT stock opened at $11.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.00 and a current ratio of 7.00. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $8.05 and a twelve month high of $18.23. The company has a market capitalization of $50.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.86.

Several brokerages have commented on OPNT. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops pharmacological treatments for substance use, addictive and eating disorders. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes treatments for eating disorders, including bulimia nervosa and binge eating disorders, alcohol use disorders, a long term treatment to prevent relapse for patients with opioid use disorders, cocaine use disorders, and a heroin vaccine.

