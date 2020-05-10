Foundation Building Materials (FBM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 11th. Analysts expect Foundation Building Materials to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Foundation Building Materials has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at 1.15-1.45 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $1.15-$1.45 EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. Foundation Building Materials had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $514.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Foundation Building Materials to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE FBM opened at $11.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Foundation Building Materials has a one year low of $7.99 and a one year high of $22.14. The company has a market capitalization of $489.51 million, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.66.

In other news, VP James R. Carpenter purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $98,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 5,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,600.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on FBM. Stephens lowered their target price on Foundation Building Materials from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Foundation Building Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Foundation Building Materials from $24.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Foundation Building Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Foundation Building Materials from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.13.

Foundation Building Materials Company Profile

Foundation Building Materials, Inc distributes building products in the United States and Canada. It offers wallboard, suspended ceiling system, and metal framing products. The company also provides complementary and other products, tools, and accessories, such as wallboard accessories, stucco and finishing systems, safety accessories, fasteners, insulations, doors, and roofing products.

