Health Catalyst (HCAT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter. Health Catalyst has set its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS and its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $43.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.93) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Health Catalyst to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HCAT opened at $27.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.22. Health Catalyst has a twelve month low of $17.48 and a twelve month high of $49.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $966.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.61.

In other news, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.39, for a total value of $272,942.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 85,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,177,192.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CTO Dale Sanders sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.46, for a total transaction of $782,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 88,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,525,198.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 134,936 shares of company stock valued at $3,623,128.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HCAT shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Monday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.55.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its products include analytics platform, accountable care and financial, benchmarking and comparative analytics, care management and population health, clinical analytics, operations and performance management, patient safety, and services.

