IRIDEX (IRIX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) is scheduled to announce its Q1 earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.70 million. IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 35.33% and a negative net margin of 20.28%. On average, analysts expect IRIDEX to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ IRIX opened at $1.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $26.20 million, a PE ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. IRIDEX has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $5.69.

IRIX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IRIDEX in a report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine raised IRIDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised IRIDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

About IRIDEX

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. The company offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser systems, which are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

