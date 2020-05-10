Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:BPFH)

Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Boston Private Financial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.22. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Boston Private Financial’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

BPFH has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Boston Private Financial in a research report on Monday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised Boston Private Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Boston Private Financial from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Boston Private Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.83.

BPFH opened at $7.19 on Friday. Boston Private Financial has a twelve month low of $5.18 and a twelve month high of $13.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $598.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.13.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.16). Boston Private Financial had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $78.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.16 million.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPFH. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Boston Private Financial by 115.5% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,618 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Boston Private Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Boston Private Financial by 98.7% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Boston Private Financial by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Boston Private Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 93.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Anthony Dechellis acquired 7,796 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $56,521.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul M. Simons acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.25 per share, with a total value of $51,250.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,280.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 27,382 shares of company stock valued at $207,393 in the last ninety days. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Boston Private Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Boston Private Financial Company Profile

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

