TheStreet Lowers Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) to D+

TheStreet downgraded shares of Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) from a c+ rating to a d+ rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Associated Capital Group from $43.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Associated Capital Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. National Bank of Canada downgraded Associated Capital Group to a sector perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Mizuho restated a hold rating on shares of Associated Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.67.

Shares of AC stock opened at $35.33 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $823.37 million, a PE ratio of -13.80 and a beta of 1.32. Associated Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.33 and a fifty-two week high of $65.46.

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.68 million for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a negative return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 185.30%.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%.

In other Associated Capital Group news, major shareholder Mario J. Gabelli purchased 2,663 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.66 per share, for a total transaction of $105,614.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mario J. Gabelli purchased 1,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.00 per share, for a total transaction of $56,814.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 11,165 shares of company stock worth $344,097 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 83.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Associated Capital Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Associated Capital Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 171,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,242,000 after acquiring an additional 8,309 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Associated Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,980,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Associated Capital Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Associated Capital Group by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

Associated Capital Group Company Profile

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides investment advisory and asset management services in the United States. It offers alternative investment management, institutional research, and underwriting services. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Rye, New York.

