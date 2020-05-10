Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for Crawford & Company Issued By SunTrust Banks (NYSE:CRD.B)

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks cut their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Crawford & Company in a report issued on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Hughes now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.19. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Crawford & Company’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The business services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. Crawford & Company had a positive return on equity of 21.09% and a negative net margin of 0.48%. The business had revenue of $247.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.46 million.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Crawford & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Crawford & Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crawford & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th.

Shares of CRD.B stock opened at $5.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.41. Crawford & Company has a 12 month low of $5.29 and a 12 month high of $10.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.83 million, a PE ratio of -36.60 and a beta of 0.92.

Crawford & Company provides claims management and outsourcing solutions to the risk management and insurance industry, and self-insured entities. The company's Crawford Claims Solutions segment offers claims management services related to property, casualty, and catastrophe losses caused by physical damage to commercial and residential real properties, and personal properties, as well as marine losses.

