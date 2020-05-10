Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) Issued By KeyCorp

Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) – KeyCorp boosted their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 5th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.29. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s FY2020 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FANG. Roth Capital upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $135.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.33.

FANG opened at $42.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Diamondback Energy has a 12-month low of $14.55 and a 12-month high of $114.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.13 and a 200-day moving average of $66.05. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.89, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.24.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $899.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $968.57 million. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.03% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,370 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 2,479 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,512 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t purchased 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.23 per share, for a total transaction of $81,842.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 52,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,199.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice acquired 17,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.40 per share, for a total transaction of $486,946.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.65%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

