Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Mattel Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:MAT)

Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mattel in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.34. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mattel’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $594.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.40 million. Mattel had a negative return on equity of 39.51% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. The business’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MAT. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Mattel from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Mattel from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Mattel in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Mattel from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Mattel from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.82.

NASDAQ:MAT opened at $8.82 on Friday. Mattel has a 12-month low of $6.53 and a 12-month high of $14.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.59.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in Mattel by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 45,372,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,734,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114,502 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mattel by 92.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,264,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443,194 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mattel by 30,828.2% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,807,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,351,000 after buying an additional 4,791,621 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mattel by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,953,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,573,000 after buying an additional 85,587 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Mattel by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,330,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,127,000 after acquiring an additional 61,655 shares during the period.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie brand; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; content, toy, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends brands; and dolls and books under the American Girl brand name.

