Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTI) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.80.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PTI shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Proteostasis Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Proteostasis Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 24th.

Shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics stock opened at $1.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $79.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 6.88, a current ratio of 6.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Proteostasis Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $4.72.

Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.06. On average, equities analysts expect that Proteostasis Therapeutics will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Proteostasis Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Proteostasis Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Proteostasis Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Proteostasis Therapeutics by 243.8% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 495,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 351,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC lifted its stake in Proteostasis Therapeutics by 267.0% in the fourth quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 741,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 539,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

About Proteostasis Therapeutics

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics to treat cystic fibrosis (CF) and other diseases caused by an imbalance in the proteostasis network. The company's lead product candidates include cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) modulators comprising PTI-428, an amplifier, which has completed Phase II study; and PTI-801, a third generation corrector molecule and PTI-808, a potentiator molecule, which has completed Phase I study.

