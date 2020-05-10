FGL (NYSE:FG) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of FGL (NYSE:FG) from a b+ rating to a c- rating in a research report report published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of FGL from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FGL from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of FGL from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of FGL from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating on shares of FGL in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.40.

Shares of FG opened at $10.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.03. FGL has a 12 month low of $6.31 and a 12 month high of $12.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.88 and a beta of 0.69.

FGL (NYSE:FG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.20). FGL had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 23.99%. The firm had revenue of $357.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that FGL will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. FGL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.70%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FGL in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FGL by 10,285.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 6,480 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of FGL by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of FGL in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of FGL by 194.2% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 12,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 8,152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

FGL Holdings sells individual life insurance products and annuities in the United States. The company offers deferred annuities, including fixed indexed annuity contracts and fixed rate annuity contracts; immediate annuities; and life insurance products. It also provides reinsurance on asset intensive, long duration life, and annuity liabilities, such as fixed, deferred and payout annuities, long-term care, group long-term disability, and cash value life insurance.

