Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Mack Cali Realty from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Mack Cali Realty from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mack Cali Realty from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.43.

Shares of CLI opened at $15.79 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.20. Mack Cali Realty has a fifty-two week low of $13.40 and a fifty-two week high of $24.88.

Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $82.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.18 million. Mack Cali Realty had a negative net margin of 40.73% and a negative return on equity of 2.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mack Cali Realty will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. Mack Cali Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.38%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mack Cali Realty by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 227,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,264,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mack Cali Realty by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 48,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Mack Cali Realty by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in Mack Cali Realty by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian increased its holdings in Mack Cali Realty by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 25,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

About Mack Cali Realty

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout the Northeast. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

