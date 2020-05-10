Raymond James Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP)

InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP) – Analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for InterRent REIT in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James analyst J. Rodrigues now anticipates that the company will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.15. Raymond James also issued estimates for InterRent REIT’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Separately, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of InterRent REIT from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th.

InterRent REIT has a twelve month low of C$7.31 and a twelve month high of C$10.19.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.026 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ?.

About InterRent REIT

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on acquisition, holding, leasing or managing of multi-unit residential properties and real estate ventures. Its portfolio consists of approximately 70 Properties containing over 8,050 suites. Approximately 2,980 suites are located in mid-sized population markets, with the remaining 5,075 suites located in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), Montreal and the National Capital Region (NCR).

Earnings History and Estimates for InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP)

