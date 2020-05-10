Brokers Set Expectations for Planet Fitness Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:PLNT)

Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Planet Fitness in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.41. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Planet Fitness’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Planet Fitness from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Planet Fitness from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Planet Fitness from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.88.

Shares of Planet Fitness stock opened at $60.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.23. Planet Fitness has a one year low of $23.77 and a one year high of $88.77.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $127.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.61 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 14.82%. Planet Fitness’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share.

In other news, President Dorvin D. Lively purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.93 per share, for a total transaction of $499,300.00. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 44,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,197,269.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Craig Jeffrey Miller purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.18 per share, for a total transaction of $106,360.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7,580 shares in the company, valued at $403,104.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 92,000 shares of company stock worth $5,384,710 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLNT. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Planet Fitness by 215.2% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,599,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,658 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter worth about $112,085,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter worth about $51,638,000. Pelham Capital Ltd. raised its position in Planet Fitness by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 2,225,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,170,000 after buying an additional 621,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter worth about $30,763,000. Institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

Recommended Story: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.