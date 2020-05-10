WANT WANT CHINA/ADR (OTCMKTS:WWNTY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

WANT WANT CHINA/ADR (OTCMKTS:WWNTY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Sunday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $38.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.24% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Want Want China Holdings Limited is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of food and beverages. The Group’s activities are primarily conducted in the People’s Republic of China, Taiwan, Singapore and Hong Kong, and its products are also sold to South-East Asia countries, the United States and Europe. It offers rice crackers, including sugar coated crackers, savoury crackers, and fried crackers; dairy products and beverages, such as flavored milk, yogurt drinks, ready-to-drink coffee, carbonated drinks, herbal tea, and milk powder; and snack foods comprising candies, popsicles and jellies, ball cakes, and beans and nuts, as well as wine and other food products. Want Want China Holdings Limited and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded WANT WANT CHINA/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th.

WANT WANT CHINA/ADR stock opened at $34.16 on Friday. WANT WANT CHINA/ADR has a 52 week low of $34.16 and a 52 week high of $45.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.53.

WANT WANT CHINA/ADR Company Profile

There is no company description available for Want Want China Holdings Ltd.

