Gates Industrial Corp PLC Forecasted to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share (NYSE:GTES)

Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Gates Industrial in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 5th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Gates Industrial’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $710.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.28 million. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Gates Industrial from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gates Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.61.

Shares of GTES opened at $8.93 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.98. Gates Industrial has a 52 week low of $5.42 and a 52 week high of $14.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GTES. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Gates Industrial by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,131,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,328,000 after purchasing an additional 467,512 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Gates Industrial by 15.1% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 647,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,779,000 after purchasing an additional 84,893 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in Gates Industrial in the first quarter worth $568,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Gates Industrial by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 642,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,844,000 after purchasing an additional 59,617 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Gates Industrial by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,005,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,801,000 after purchasing an additional 39,832 shares during the period.

In other Gates Industrial news, Director Ivo Jurek acquired 5,000 shares of Gates Industrial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.21 per share, with a total value of $66,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 179,118 shares in the company, valued at $2,366,148.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc acquired 90,000 shares of Gates Industrial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.82 per share, for a total transaction of $703,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 345,400 shares of company stock worth $3,060,438. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

